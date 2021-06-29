Authorities Identify 4-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned in Northbrook Retention Pond

A 4-year-old boy died after being pulled from a retention pond near an apartment complex in Northbrook Monday evening.

Tengis Burenkhuu was found unresponsive in the 1700 block of Providence Way, near an apartment building in the Mission Hills Country Club neighborhood in the northern suburb.

A witness told WGN-TV that a neighbor found the child in the water. A nurse performed life-saving measures before he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County sheriff’s office said it is investigating the death as a drowning.