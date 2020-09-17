oak forest

Authorities Find Body of Illinois Man Who Drowned in Smokies National Park

Getty Images

Authorities say they have found the body of a man who drowned in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A news release from the park says 25-year-old Yogesh Patel of Oak Forest, Illinois was found Tuesday afternoon.

Park officials say he was discovered in 18 feet of water in Midnight Hole by rescue divers and was removed by emergency response workers that afternoon.

Local

coronavirus illinois 22 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 90K College Cases, Fall Youth Sports

terry link 1 hour ago

Ex-Illinois Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Charge

Officials say Patel went missing the previous evening after reports that he fell in the water at Midnight Hole and was observed struggling, but bystanders were unsuccessful in their attempts to pull him out.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

oak forestgreat smoky mountains national parksmokies national park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us