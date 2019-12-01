Aurora police

Investigation Continues After 1 Killed, 4 Wounded in Aurora Shooting

Authorities do not believe that the shooting was a random act

web - aurora shooting 12-1

An investigation remains ongoing Sunday in a shooting in suburban Aurora that left one person dead and at least four others injured.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Aurora police received a series of 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired in the 700 block of Fifth Street. Upon arrival, officers found three adults that had been shot, and all three were transported to area hospitals.

One of the victims was pronounced dead, and the conditions of the other two victims have since stabilized.

Just after the shooting, two more victims arrived at Rush Copley Medical Center, and both were listed in stable condition after the incident.

Police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, but at this point do not believe that the incident was a random act.

Authorities are calling on anyone with information on the shooting to reach out to police at 630-256-5500. Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

