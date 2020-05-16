Authorities Continue Search After Woman Swept Away by DuPage River

The search is continuing for an 18-year-old woman who was swept into the West Branch of the DuPage River while walking two dogs in the Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve on Friday night.

According to authorities, the woman, who has autism, was walking the dogs at approximately 6 p.m. Friday when she crossed a flooded-out pedestrian bridge at the preserve. The woman was swept away by the current, and authorities are continuing to search for her Saturday morning.

Authorities say one of the two dogs was pulled from the river, but the other is still missing.

A witness to the incident was riding his bicycle nearby when he saw the woman get swept into the river. He says that the woman was walking through waist-high water when she was taken away by the current, and he tried to help her, but to no avail.

Emergency responders from more than a dozen communities searched for the woman using boats, divers, drones and thermal imaging, but have not been able to locate her as of Saturday morning.