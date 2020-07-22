Chicago Fire Department

Authorities Rescue 9 People From Boating Accident on the Chicago River Wednesday

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

The Chicago Fire Department said officials rescued nine people from a boat on the Chicago River Wednesday evening.

All those who fell into the water from the boat have been accounted for and are being assessed by medical personnel, according to CFD.

CFD tweeted that "boat in distress" is located at 1500 S. Lumber, near the BNSF railway yard along the Chicago River.

Officials reported the boat flipped, leaving nine people in the water. The reason behind the flip is unknown at this time.

Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire DepartmentChicago Riverboat rescue
