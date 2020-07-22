Authorities Rescue 9 People From Boating Accident on the Chicago River Wednesday

The Chicago Fire Department said officials rescued nine people from a boat on the Chicago River Wednesday evening.

All those who fell into the water from the boat have been accounted for and are being assessed by medical personnel, according to CFD.

CFD tweeted that "boat in distress" is located at 1500 S. Lumber, near the BNSF railway yard along the Chicago River.

Officials reported the boat flipped, leaving nine people in the water. The reason behind the flip is unknown at this time.

UPDATE: Boat in Distress. 1500 S Lumber- 9 people were pulled out of the water. Secured on the orders of 2-2-1.

Transports:

(1) Red Ped to Mercy

(5) Green to U of I

(3) Refusals of treatment or transport. 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 23, 2020

Check back here for updates.