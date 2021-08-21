Authorities Ask for Help Identifying Pregnant Woman Pulled From Lake Michigan

Authorities in the north suburbs are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman pulled from Lake Michigan.

The woman, who was about six-months pregnant, was spotted by a fisherman Aug. 15 floating in the water three miles southeast of the Waukegan Harbor, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

She was likely in the water for seven to 12 days, the sheriff’s office said. She possibly entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan.

She was about 5-foot-4 and between 150-170 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. She had brown eyes and black hair, likely pulled back into a bun. Her fingernails and toenails were manicured and painted white. She was wearing a pink colored summer dress.

The body of the man recovered around the same time was identified Thursday as Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago on Aug. 8. Authorities are confident his drowning is not related to the death of the unidentified woman.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Lana LeMons at (847) 377-4148.