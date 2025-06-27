A fire Thursday morning at a mixed-use apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood that left three people dead and three others injured is being investigated as arson, according to officials.

Police said a 5-year-old boy, 32-year-old woman and 76-year-old man were killed in the fire, with a 4-year-old boy in critical condition among the others injured. One person remains unaccounted for.

The fire, at 5222 W. North Ave., was put out just before 4 a.m. Thursday, fire officials said.

Though authorities did not speculate on a cause of the fire earlier Thursday, police confirmed the blaze was being investigated as an arson.

Photos and video from the scene Thursday morning showed the third floor of the building charred out, with windows and parts of the roof collapsed. According to CFD, the stairwell between the second and third floor had completely "burned away."

According to 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts, the fire was started after a domestic dispute near the building turned violent, leading to a Molotov cocktail being thrown towards the structure.

Mitts said in addition to the 5-year-old boy, a pregnant woman and well-known local journalist who worked for the Austin Voice were killed in the fire.

According to officials, at least 25 people were displaced due to the fire.

The search for a missing person remains ongoing, with the impacted building heavily compromised after the fire.

There is no one in custody and there was no further information available.