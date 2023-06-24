Lake Michigan

Aurora woman dies while swimming in Lake Michigan off Foster Beach

By Mary Norkol

An Aurora woman died while swimming in Lake Michigan off Foster Beach.

Amy Kelts, 20, was seen struggling to swim near the beach around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday before she sank below the water, a witness told searchers.

Just after 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the police marine unit recovered Kelts’ body from the water near the beach, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After three drownings in two days last summer, Chicago officials warned boaters and swimmers to “please be responsible” when in the water. A 7-year-old boy died after drowning in Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana last week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

So far this year, six people have drowned in Lake Michigan, more than any other Great Lake, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to drowning prevention.

Two of those six people drowned near Chicago, and another person drowned in Waukegan.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake Michigan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us