Streets were closed in Aurora early Wednesday morning due to a "traffic stop investigation," with officials asking the public to avoid the area.

In a 4:05 a.m. Facebook post, the Aurora Police Department said it was on the scene of a traffic stop investigation near South Broadway St. and Hazel Ave.

As part of the investigation, all lanes of South Broadway between Hazel and Ashland were closed, police said.

"We are asking the public to seek alternative routes as traffic is delayed," the post said. "Updates will be provided as they become available."

Photos and video from the scene showed a large police presence early Wednesday morning. An NBC 5 crew was on the way.

No further details were provided. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.