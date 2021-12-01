Illinois Lottery

Aurora Resident Deemed Finalist for Powerball's ‘First Millionaire of the Year' Drawing, Illinois Lottery Says

An Aurora resident could be a newly minted millionaire to start 2022.

According to Illinois Lottery, player from the western suburb of Chicago Linda Perkins is a finalist in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing.

Perkins is one of five people who have been randomly selected in a preliminary drawing from a national pool of players from 29 different U.S. lotteries, organizers said.

“I learned that I won from an email in the middle of my workday so I was really shocked,” Perkins said. “I can’t believe it, I’m still having a hard time believing this – I’m in total shock.”

The winner will be drawn and announced live on television after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022 on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

“I would scream, I would cry, and I would probably pass out,” Perkins said of per potential win.

Perkins, along with several other finalists, have already won a $10,000 cash prize and a New Year's Eve party package, which Illinois Lottery says is complete with a 70-inch TV, karaoke system, laptop computer, dinner for eight and $500 to spend at Party City.

“I normally try my best every year to stay awake past midnight, at least until the countdown, but I always seem to fall asleep about five minutes before," she said. "This year, I think I’ll be wide awake!”

The four other finalists come from Louisiana, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

