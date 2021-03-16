Aurora

Aurora Police to Announce ‘Major Development' in Decades-Long Missing Persons Case

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

Police in west suburban Aurora were expected to make an announcement Tuesday about a "major development" in a decades-long missing persons investigation.

Aurora police were scheduled to make the announcement alongside assisting agencies at a news conference at 3 p.m. from the Aurora police station, the department said in a release.

Further details on the announcement, including to which case it may pertain, were not immediately available.

The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 3 p.m.

