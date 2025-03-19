Armed suspect shot, killed by Aurora police after pursuit, officials say

A suspect has died after he reportedly pulled out a weapon and was shot by officers following a pursuit, Aurora police say.

According to Aurora police, the man was wanted in connection with the battery of a Geneva police officer. Aurora police received a license plate number associated with the suspect and located his vehicle traveling southbound on Lake Street near Galena Boulevard.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect fled in the vehicle. Officers were able to deploy stop sticks near the intersection of Route 25 and Ashland Avenue, disabling the suspect’s vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect pulled out a weapon and two Aurora police officers fired shots, striking the suspect.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two police officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force will investigate the shooting, as it does all instances of use-of-force by police officers.

All lanes of South Broadway were closed between Hazel and Ashland for the investigation, according to Aurora police.

NBC Chicago has not been able to independently confirm details of the shooting.