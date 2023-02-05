Aurora Police Shoot Person Armed With Knives That Lunged at Officers

Police in suburban Aurora say they shot a person after they reportedly lunged at officers with a knife during an armed confrontation Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at a residence in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue.

A caller told officers that a person at the residence was armed with multiple knives, and was threatening people at the scene.

According to a press release, officers attempted a series of de-escalation techniques, but could not get the individual to put down the weapons.

At that time, police say the individual charged at an officer while still armed with the knives, and the officer opened fire, striking the individual.

That individual was taken to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition.

The officer who fired the shots was taken to a local hospital for treatment in accordance with departmental policy. That officer has since been released.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force will investigate the shooting, Aurora police say.

No further information was immediately available.