Aurora Police Seek Pickup Driver After Man Killed in Hit-and-Run

Police in Aurora have launched the search for the driver of a pickup that struck and killed a man early Sunday on the city's Near East Side, authorities said.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to 911 calls of a pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in the roadway in "extremely critical condition," according to a news release from police.

The man, who was later identified as Michael Brooks, 59, of Aurora, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After interviewing witnesses, officers learned the suspect vehicle was a two-toned pickup truck with a Mexican flag wrapped on the front and a second Mexican flag on the tailgate, authorities said. The truck, likely a Ford, sustained damage to its front passenger side and was said to be missing its front grill, police said. The passenger side headlight was also damaged and no longer working following the crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call APD's Traffic Division at 630-256-5330. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.