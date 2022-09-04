Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery

A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business.

The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road.

Police said two men fled from the scene. One suspect is in custody, but police are currently looking for the other alleged offender.

According to police, the suspect may be armed. People in the area are encouraged by authorities to call 911 if they have any information on the suspect.

This is an on-going investigation, and more information will be released, police said.