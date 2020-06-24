Aurora Police Respond to Suspect Barricaded Inside Home

Aurora police were responding to a barricade situation in the western suburb early Wednesday.

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Bangs Street for a report of a person with a gun and shots fired at another person, Aurora police said.

Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself in a home. The Aurora Police Department's Special Response Team was called to the scene, officials said, and authorities were working to make contact with the suspect to see if anyone else was in the home.

Police said officers evacuated a few homes near the incident as a precaution and were asking anyone who lives on that block to remain inside their homes.

Further details were not immediately available.

