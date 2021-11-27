Aurora Police Rescue 5 People From House Fire; 1 Critically Injured

Police officers in Aurora rescued five people who became trapped in a burning home early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

At approximately 6:12 a.m., Aurora's dispatch center received a call about a reported structure fire in the 0-100 block of Jackson Street - with people trapped inside.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found several residents hanging outside of two windows on the second floor among heavy smoke, the Aurora Fire Department said in a news release.

Officers located a ladder in the backyard and used it to rescued the victims.

A short time later, firefighters arrived on scene, began putting out the fire and then entered the structure to search for additional victims, authorities said. Once they entered the basement, firefighters found a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other men, 33 and 47 years old, along with two teenage girls, 14 and 15 years old, were taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation, authorities said.

One of the police officers who helped rescue the victims was also treated for minor smoke inahalation.

A total of eight people were displaced by the fire, according to fire department officials.

It's unclear if arson is suspected, but the cause remains under investigation by the Aurora Police Department Arson Investigators and Aurora Fire Department investigators, with assistance from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.