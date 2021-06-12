Missing Woman

Aurora Police Investigating Disappearance of Woman With ‘Suspicious Circumstances'

Trinity Beamon was last seen wearing a Black Echo shirt and white pants, police said

Police in Aurora have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman, which authorities said was a case "with suspicious circumstances."

Trinity Beamon was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night in the 1200 block of Indian Avenue, police said. Beamon reportedly went outside to take garbage out and didn't return.

She didn't have shoes on at the time, police added.

Beamon is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Black Echo shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Aurora Police Department dispatch at 630-256-5900.

