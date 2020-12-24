Aurora

Aurora Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide

52242103LWS102_BTK
Getty Images

Aurora police responded to an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon in the western suburb.

A citizen called for a wellbeing check at a home in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane where newspapers had piled up over several days, Aurora police said in a statement.

Officers entered the single-family home and found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Local

Chicago Weather 26 mins ago

Arctic Blast Brings Taste of North Pole to Chicago Area as Snow Storm Eyes NW Indiana

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Questions on Return of Indoor Dining, 100K Vaccinations

Police released few details, but said investigators believe the incident is domestic-related.

The Kane County coroner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Aurora
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us