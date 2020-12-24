Aurora Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide

Aurora police responded to an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon in the western suburb.

A citizen called for a wellbeing check at a home in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane where newspapers had piled up over several days, Aurora police said in a statement.

Officers entered the single-family home and found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police released few details, but said investigators believe the incident is domestic-related.

The Kane County coroner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.