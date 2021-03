Aurora police said they evacuated a Walmart in the Chicago suburb following a bomb threat Thursday.

Police tweeted just after noon that multiple units were responding to the 2900 block of Kirk Road following a bomb threat at a Walmart store in the area.

"The store has been evacuated and we have multiple units on the scene. Please avoid the area," the tweet read.

Further information was not immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Check back for more on this developing story.