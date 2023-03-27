An Aurora Family Asked a Police Officer to Help With a Gender Reveal. He Delivered in a Big Way.

Gender reveals come in many forms, from expectant parents cutting into a cake to find out their baby's gender to using balloons or maybe even a piñata.

For a recent gender reveal, one Aurora family didn't choose any of the above options, but rather decided to take a unique approach - and recruit a police officer to break the much-awaited news.

As soon as the family asked Aurora Police Dept. Sgt. Scott Carter, who serves in the community oriented policing division, he was all in, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. As Carter approached the family's home, he explained the ground rules over the PA system - if the red lights flash, it's a girl. But if the blue lights flash, it's a boy.

Then, as everyone looked on - Carter switched on the blue lights. But that wasn't all - he popped some blue smoke in the air, and the crowd erupted in cheers.

"It was so exciting to see the anticipation building up as I drove down the street," Carter said. "Everyone was gathered in front of the house and had their phones out ready to record.”

While the request may have been a simple one, it had a lasting impact.

"Building relationships and building trust in the community is our focus every day," stated Lt. Mike Corrigan, who serves in the department's community oriented policing division. "To have a community member reach out and include the police in something so personal, it speaks volumes.”