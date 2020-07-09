Aurora

Missing Woman From Aurora Found

Micaela Flores, 69, has been located in Lemont, IL and is safe, according to police.

UPDATE: Micaela Flores, 69, has been located in Lemont, IL and is safe, according to police.

Aurora police are asking for help in the search of an endangered missing woman.

69-year-old Micaela Flores was last seen at Harbor Freight on State Route 59 in Aurora at 3:54pm on July 9, according to police.

Flores, who is Hispanic, 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green pants, police said.

The missing woman is driving a yellow 2016 Nissan Juke with Illinois license plate Q434710, according to the report.

Police say Flores has a condition that places her in danger.

Anyone who has seen Flores or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5526 or call 9-1-1.

