Aurora Officers Suffer Minor Injuries After Saving Child, Woman From Retention Pond

Two Aurora police officers suffered minor injuries after they helped to rescue a child who had fallen through the ice on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, dispatchers received a call of a 9-year-old falling through the ice in a retention pond. Officials say the child was trying to retrieve a football from a frozen portion of the pond when the ice gave way, plunging them into the water.

Officers arriving on-scene deployed rescue kits, and two additional officers jumped into the water to rescue the child and a woman who had gone in for an attempted rescue.

The officers were able to get the child and the woman back to shore, according to authorities.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The woman was treated on scene, police said.

The two officers that jumped into the water were also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.