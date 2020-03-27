Aurora Mayor, Police Chief Test Positive for Coronavirus

The mayor and police chief of west suburban Aurora have both tested positive for coronavirus, city officials said in a news release Friday.

Both Mayor Richard Irvin and Police Chief Kristen Ziman were tested Saturday after an Aurora police supervisor contracted the virus.

Chief Ziman and her command staff began self-quarantining on the morning of Saturday, March 21, following the recommendations after the police supervisor was tested for coronavirus the prior evening, according to the news release.

Chief Ziman had begun to experience some mild symptoms and on Thursday evening, Chief Ziman was notified that she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am doing well and have continued working utilizing video and conference calling with our team at the Aurora Police Department and at the City every day to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and our department and city operations," Chief Ziman said in the news release. "This is an all hands on deck effort, we've taken steps to protect our officers and practice social distancing, but this virus is here and we need everyone's help to stop the spread."

Immediate family and staff members of both Irvin and Ziman have been notified and are taking precautionary measures. Their work areas were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected last week.

In the following days, both the mayor and police chief will continue to work with the coronavirus task force safely from home.