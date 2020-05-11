Aurora

Aurora Man Charged With Sex Abuse After Traveling to Meet Child For Sex

The man drove to the child's home several times to meet, prosecutors said

A man is accused of having sexual contact with a child he met online in west suburban Aurora.

Ronald Lye, 50, is charged with 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of traveling to meet a minor, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Lye drove to the child’s home, picked them up multiple times since April 1 and drove to his home in Aurora, prosecutors said. He met the child on a dating app and knew they were younger than 18 years old.

Lye is being held at the Kane County Jail on $275,000 bail, the state’s attorney’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

