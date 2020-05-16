Aurora

Aurora Man Charged with Arson after Barricade Situation: Police

The 27-year-old threatened to burn his ex-girlfriend's belongings and made threats to officers, police said

By Sun-Times Media

An Aurora man was arrested after allegedly trying to set his ex-girlfriend’s belongings on fire and barricading himself inside a home Wednesday in the west suburb.

Michael Paige, 27, is charged with felony counts of aggravated arson, residential arson and arson, Aurora police said in a statement.

Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. to the 500 block of North Lake Street, where Paige allegedly threatened to burn his ex-girlfriend’s belongings, police said. He also made threats to officers.

Authorities tried making contact and saw smoke coming from inside the home, police said. Firefighters responded, removed another man from the apartment building and extinguished the blaze.

Paige was found in a bedroom and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, police said. He remains hospitalized in police custody.

