Aurora Man Charged With 17 Counts of Sexual Assault

Two women came forward January 2020 and reported that a man sexually assaulted them multiple times between 1997 and 2003 in Aurora, police said

Manuel Marquez-Garcia | Aurora police

A man is facing over a dozen charges after allegedly abusing two children between 1997 and 2003 in west suburban Aurora.

Manuel Marquez-Garcia, 57, was charged with ten counts of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, Aurora police said.

After an investigation, Marquez-Garci a was arrested at his Aurora home Monday without incident, police said.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court May 21.

