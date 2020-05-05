Aurora Food Pantry to Serve 9,000 People This Week as Pandemic Continues

Volunteers and staff at the Aurora Food Pantry packed food into 767 cars on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact sends more people their way.

According to the food pantry’s executive director, the distributions have increased 300% from a regular distribution cycle.

The food pantry is expected to serve 9,000 people this week. Customers receive whole grain products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

Private donations to the food pantry are helping to meet the surge in demand.

“We have seen people from Aurora, but also people from all over northern Illinois step up and contribute to this organization so we can continue to feed the masses,” said Executive Director Cat Battista.

You can learn more about the food pantry and how to help here.