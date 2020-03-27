Aurora Company Transforms Factory to Manufacture Emergency Beds

A suburban company is transforming its factory into an emergency bed manufacturer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richards-Wilcox, a privately-owned Aurora-based company founded in 1880, is known for manufacturing office storage, filing systems and cover systems, among other products. The company says their Aurora plant is now fully equipped to produce emergency beds for hospitals, short-term medical facilities, and shelters.

“We have the ability and desire to help fill the need for temporary beds, so it was a simple decision, Bob McMurtry, Richards-Wilcox president, said in a statement. “Our entire company is fully committed to doing our part to help the world face this unprecedented challenge."

Richards-Wilcox says the beds will be ready for shipment as early as next week.

The news comes as Chicago and its surrounding suburbs ramp up efforts to prepare for a surge in patients that could exceed hospital capacity.

Currently, hospitals have not yet reached capacity in the area, but experts warn that as cases rise, so will hospitalizations.