coronavirus

Aurora Company Transforms Factory to Manufacture Emergency Beds

The company says their plant is now fully equipped produce emergency beds for hospitals, short-term medical facilities, and shelters.

By Sandra Torres

Flu Season Worsens
AP/File

Dr. Hany Atallah stands inside a mobile emergency room set up outside Grady Memorial Hospital to help handle the ever-growing number of flu cases in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. The trailer, called Carolinas MED-1, has 14 beds and will sit outside the hospital’s main emergency room for 30 days to alleviate wait times and bed shortages. It opens to patients the next day. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A suburban company is transforming its factory into an emergency bed manufacturer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richards-Wilcox, a privately-owned Aurora-based company founded in 1880, is known for manufacturing office storage, filing systems and cover systems, among other products. The company says their Aurora plant is now fully equipped to produce emergency beds for hospitals, short-term medical facilities, and shelters.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Officials Look at Putting Thousands of Hospital Beds in McCormick Place If Needed

coronavirus 4 hours ago

White House Health Experts Worry Cook County May Be Among Nation’s Next Hotspots

“We have the ability and desire to help fill the need for temporary beds, so it was a simple decision, Bob McMurtry, Richards-Wilcox president, said in a statement. “Our entire company is fully committed to doing our part to help the world face this unprecedented challenge."

Richards-Wilcox says the beds will be ready for shipment as early as next week.

The news comes as Chicago and its surrounding suburbs ramp up efforts to prepare for a surge in patients that could exceed hospital capacity.

Currently, hospitals have not yet reached capacity in the area, but experts warn that as cases rise, so will hospitalizations.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAuroraIllinois HospitalCoronavirus hospital beds
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us