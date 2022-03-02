Aurora Business Owner Says Furnace Exploded in Office

The owner of a construction company in Aurora said he is lucky to be alive after a furnace exploded in his rented office space.

Jason Gatewood of Gatewood Remodeling told NBC 5 he was sitting in his office last Friday night when the explosion sent him flying across the room.

"If you've ever seen the Fourth of July where you are seeing those big booms, you know, that kind of hit your chest, that ain't nothing compared to what I felt," Gatewood said.

Gatewood said he suffered a concussion and bruised lungs.

"The roof, actually, from what I understand, it lifted a good foot off and then rubble came down on top of me," Gatewood said.

The blast was captured on cameras inside the office space.

According to Gatewood’s business partner, Kelly Rose Ortega, the business hired a company last November to switch the furnace from propane to natural gas.

The Aurora Township Fire Protection District said the incident is under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the incident does look suspicious and that members of its bomb squad who are trained in post blast analysis are assisting in the investigation.

Nicor also said it is assisting local officials with their investigation of the event.

Meanwhile, Gatewood and Ortega said they received an eviction notice after they requested the authorities investigate the incident.

"We don’t know why now we’re being treated like this," Ortega said.

A man who claimed to represent the property owner confirmed Gatewood is being evicted.

NBC 5 left a message for the property owner seeking additional information, but we have yet to receive a call back.