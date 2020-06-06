Aurora Authorities Cancel Curfew for Saturday Night

Officials in suburban Aurora have canceled a 10 p.m. curfew for the second day in a row, saying that no additional curfews are scheduled at this time.

According to a press release from city officials, the decision was made after reviewing conditions in the city and in surrounding communities.

In addition, travel restrictions through downtown Aurora have also been lifted, although some modifications will remain in effect at Fox Valley Mall through the overnight hours.

The news comes after several days of protests and some reports of looting in Aurora and other nearby Chicago suburbs. Most gatherings in recent days have been peaceful, according to authorities, and although the Aurora Area Regional Command Center has been activated Saturday, officials still believe it is safe to cancel curfew at this time.

A total of 11 people are facing felony charges in connection with demonstrations in the city earlier this week, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Arrestees range in age from 19 to 36, with one person charged with allegedly setting fire to an Elgin police vehicle.