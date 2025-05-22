Aurelio's Pizza to close only Chicago location this week

Aurelio’s Pizza’s sole Chicago location is set to close Thursday after doing business there for 10 years.

Owner Joe Aurelio decided to close the South Loop location at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. because the cost of rent “just wasn’t feasible,” he said, noting their lease there ends May 31.

“We’re trying to put our time and energy into going to new locations and getting new franchisees opened up,” Aurelio told the Sun-Times.

The company has over 30 other pizzerias across the suburbs and Northwest Indiana. Three other locations are in Minnesota, Florida and Las Vegas.

“As we open for the last time today at our South Loop location, we are reminded of the heart of the community that comes together over an Aurelio’s Pizza,” the company said in a social media post Thursday. “Being a part of the South Loop community has been so special, and we appreciate long-standing customers who have supported us over the years, especially for all the customers who have shared special notes of their fond memories and love for Aurelio’s.”

The news came almost a week after the pizzeria learned that newly named Pope Leo XIV is a fan and dined at the original Homewood location last year. The restaurant is now offering patrons a chance to sit in the “Pope Chair” and added a “Pope-a Roni” pizza to its menu.

Aurelio said the business has been “inundated” with customers, and sales across the chain have jumped 10% in the past week.

He said that despite the tough choice to shutter the South Loop store, Aurelio will “never not say no to Chicago.”

“I mean, it’s my hometown and I love Chicago,” Aurelio said. “I’m a big sports fan, a season ticket holder and just love the city, [but] just to do business down there right now is just not working out for us.”

Aurelio’s Pizza is headquartered in Homewood, where the business opened in 1959.