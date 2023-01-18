Auburn Teases Statue of White Sox Legend Frank Thomas Statue

LOOK: Auburn teases statue of Frank Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Thomas is getting a statue!

The Chicago White Sox legend and Hall of Famer will be getting a statue at his alma mater.

Auburn baseball posted a video with close shots of the statue, without giving away it's look in one shot, and revealed it will be unveiled on April 8.

Auburn had previously announced its intention to dedicate a statue of Thomas last April.

"I am extremely humbled and thrilled to be honored with a statue at Auburn University where it all began," Thomas said then. "Thank you to Allen Greene, head coach Butch Thompson, the Athletic Department and the Board of Trustees for placing me among a few Auburn elites. Thank you for selecting me as Auburn's first baseball player to receive this special recognition."

Frank Thomas was a three-time All-SEC player and a consensus All-American as a junior. He led the SEC in hitting in back-to-back years in 1988 and 1989. In 1987 he also led the SEC in home runs, among many other accomplishments.

The White Sox drafted Thomas with the seventh-overall pick in the 1989 MLB Draft. With the White Sox, Thomas was a two-time MVP and five-time All-star. He also won four Silver Slugger Awards and was the American League batting champion in 1997.

Thomas was the 21st player in major league history to hit 500 home runs and is on a short list of players to also maintain a .300 batting average over that home run threshold.

The White Sox retired his No. 35 jersey and he was eventually elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

He also played tight end on the Auburn football team.

"At Auburn I became a man. I was blessed to have Coach Pat Dye and his staff who pushed me to new heights and instilled football toughness and a will to win that I never knew existed," Thomas said. "I was also lucky enough to have Coach Hal Baird and his baseball staff to help mold and prepare me for the next level. My Hall of Fame career that followed resulted from hard work, dedication and commitment. I was also taught at Auburn that there are no shortcuts to success, all of which I carry with me to this day. War Damn Eagle!"

