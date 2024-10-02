Attorney asks judge to hold Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard in contempt of court

An attorney representing multiple trustees on the Dolton Village Board has asked a Cook County judge to hold Mayor Tiffany Henyard in contempt of court for not following a temporary restraining order.

The temporary restraining order was issued last week, preventing three recently-appointed Dolton officials from taking office.

Among the appointed was Ronnie Burge Sr., who was named the village's Police Chief by Henyard. Henyard's appointments were not approved by trustees.

The attorney representing the majority of Dolton trustees said Burge is not following the restraining order, alleging he refused to turn over his keys, badge and uniform to the village's police department.

The lawsuit also alleges that Henyard is interfering with the duties of Keith Freeman, Dolton's current Village Administrator.

Henyard is at the center of several probes and lawsuits, with an ongoing federal grand jury investigation that began in November 2023 among them. In the newest twist, a Cook County judge ruled that recently appointed employees cannot work in Village Hall due to the appointments being made in violation of both the Illinois Municipal Code and Dolton Village Code.