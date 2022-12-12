Attorney Anabel Abarca Nominated to Replace George Cardenas as 12th Ward Alderperson

Less than three months before the 2023 Chicago municipal elections, the city’s 12th ward will likely have a new representative on the City Council, as attorney Anabel Abarca has been nominated to replace the departing George Cardenas.

“Representing and serving the 12th ward is one of the greatest honors I can fulfill for my community,” Abarca said in a statement. “Our ward is filled with motivated and passionate people who see our community’s potential, and I look forward to bringing their vision to life as alderwoman.”

She was Cardenas’ chief of staff from 2013 to 2016.

Abarca received her bachelor’s degree from DePaul and her law degree from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Most recently, she served as a construction litigation associate for a Chicago law firm, and serves on the boards of several nonprofits, including the McKinley Park Development Council.

She is also the treasurer of Women in Planning & Development, according to a city press release.

Several candidates were considered to replace Cardenas, but Abarca was largely viewed as the frontrunner throughout the process, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announced her nomination on Monday.

“Anabel Abarca is a pillar of the 12th Ward community,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Her passion for public service and deep connection to her community makes her the best candidate to serve the residents of McKinley Park, Brighton Park and Little Village. I look forward to working with Anabel, and I thank the 12th Ward vacancy committee for their collaboration in this process.”

With just a few months until the 2023 municipal elections, Abarca could potentially have two challengers on the ballot. Julia Ramirez is all but assured of a spot, and she has also picked up a few endorsements, including from United Working Families.

Joseph Mercado’s status remains uncertain after his nominating petitions were challenged before the Chicago Board of Elections.

Cardenas has already announced an event in support of Abarca’s candidacy, which will take place next week.