Attendees of Waukegan Basketball Tournament Asked to Quarantine After Positive COVID-19 Test

Attendees of a suburban Chicago basketball tournament are being asked to self-quarantine at home after a person who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Lake County Health Department, the individual attended the “Above the Rim Classic” basketball tournament at Waukegan’s Belvidere Park on June 14.

Those who also attended the event are being asked to self-quarantine at home until June 28. Those attendees are also being asked to monitor their health, and to contact a healthcare provider if they develop any of the following known coronavirus symptoms:

-Fever or chills

-Cough

-Shortness of breath

-Fatigue

-Muscle or body aches

-Headache

-New loss of taste or smell

-Sore throat

-Congestion or runny nose

-Nausea or vomiting

-Diarrhea

Symptoms of coronavirus may occur anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to Health Department officials.

Attendees of the tournament are being asked to limit contact with others in their homes, limit contact with vulnerable populations, and to wear face coverings if they leave home to seek testing or medical care.

Residents who need to be tested for coronavirus can use the community-based testing site in the 100 block of West Water Street in Waukegan.