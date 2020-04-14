Attempted Kidnapping Reported in Belmont Central Neighborhood

Around 12:04 p.m. on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was approached by an unknown Hispanic man likely in his 40s or 50s on the 3000 block of North Central Avenue on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The man drove an old model of a silver Honda Odyssey mini-van and told the young woman to "get in" his vehicle, according to police.

After the girl continued walking, police said the man exited the van and grabbed the woman's right arm, attempting to bring her back to his vehicle.

The woman was able to escape the grasp and asked an unknown bystander for help, police said. The bystander approached the offender, who immediately fled.

The offender was approximately 5-foot-10, weighed around 190 pounds, had partially grey hair and wore a baseball cap with a sweatshirt.

Detectives urge the public to call 911 to report any suspicious activity and be aware of surroundings when walking outside.