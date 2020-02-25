Attempted Home Invasion That Left Woman Dead Was Likely ‘Targeted Attack’: Alderman

An attempted home invasion that left a 27-year-old woman fatally shot in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's North Side Monday evening may have been a targeted attack, the area's alderman said.

According to Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, authorities believe the incident may have been targeted, but it remains unclear who exactly was the target.

"It is extremely sad a woman was murdered," Rodriguez Sanchez said. "We know women tend to be victims of violence. In this situation, it's horrible a woman had to pay the price for this kind of violence."

The woman and a friend were inside the 2nd-floor unit around 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue when police say someone knocked on the front door.

The male friend went to answer the door and saw a man wearing all black and a ski mask attempting to force his way into the apartment, police said.

As the man and woman inside the apartment attempted to close the door, the suspect opened fire, striking the woman in the chest, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Stephanie Brooks, of the city's North Austin neighborhood, Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Brooks, who was a mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to police.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.