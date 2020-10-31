Attempted Carjacking Sparks Chase, Shots Fired in South Chicago

An attempted carjacking in South Shore Saturday led to a chase on the South Side which culminated in a shooting in South Chicago.

About 1:25 p.m., a 32-year-old man was in his vehicle when a maroon-colored Kia Optima pulled alongside, Chicago police said. A person got out of the KIA and tried to take the man’s vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The would-be carjacker fled in the KIA and the man followed them to the 2600 block of East 88th Street, where the suspect fired shots, police said. Bullets hit the man’s vehicle but he wasn’t injured.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.