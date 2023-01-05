Attempted Carjacking in Loop During Rush Hour Leaves 1 Suspect Dead After Victim Slams Into Beam

An attempted carjacking at a busy intersection during rush hour Wednesday in Chicago’s Loop turned chaotic and later deadly when two suspects — an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl — jumped into a woman’s vehicle and began fighting with her for control of the car, police say.

According to officials, the 18-year-old suspect, who was inside the car, was killed after the woman, 35, drove forward and slammed head-on into an "L" support column.

The incident occurred just before 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Street and Wabash, Chicago Fire officials say. According to authorities, the woman was driving a grey Infinity when the two suspects got inside the car.

As a struggle ensued inside the vehicle, officials say the woman drove forward and crashed into a support beam. Video and photos from the scene show the front of the car mangled and smashed, with debris scattered across the ground.

Responding firefighters extricated all three individuals from the vehicle before they were all transported to local hospitals.

According to officials, the victim is currently in critical condition.

The 17-year-old suspect, who was also last listed in critical condition, is in police custody and will be charged, authorities say. The 18-year-old man, who was transported in grave condition, was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation remains underway at this time, according to police.

Chicago Carjackings, Motor Vehicle Thefts Rising

Just five days into 2023, data from Chicago police show an increase in motor vehicle thefts, which includes vehicular hijackings, compared to last year at this time.

This year to date there have been 73 incidents of motor vehicle thefts, according to data from Chicago police. By this time in 2022, that number was 18, and by this time in 2021, that number was 22, the data show.