Back of the Yards

Attempted armed robbery suspect fatally shot during struggle over own gun: Chicago police

According to police, a 43-year-old man was working outside when an unknown man approached on foot, displayed a firearm and demanded property.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

The suspect in an attempted armed robbery was shot and killed when a struggle ensued with a victim on Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 2:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard. According to police, a 43-year-old man was working outside when an unknown man approached on foot, displayed a firearm and demanded property.

A struggle over the gun ensued, and the suspect was shot once in his torso, police stated. The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Saturday evening.

Area One detectives were investigating.

This article tagged under:

