Attempted Abduction Reported in Suburban Winfield, Village Says

An attempted abduction of a female victim was reported Tuesday evening in suburban Winfield, according to the village.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, a female victim was walking near a path at the east end of Beecher Avenue when a man approached her from behind and began to chase her, the village said.

The man was described as having dark hair, dark eyes and being between the ages of 25 and 35, according to officials. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a black hat.

Officials said the man was last seen traveling on foot heading west on Beecher Avenue toward Church Street.

The Winfield Police Department is asking anyone with video surveillance of the area or any additional information to contact Corporal Caringella at (630) 933-7160.

