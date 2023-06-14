AT&T to shutter Mag Mile retail store this summer, company says

A high-profile retailer is leaving Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, as AT&T says it will close its store on Michigan Avenue later this summer.

In a statement provided to NBC 5, the company confirmed that it will close the location at 600 North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 1. The company says that shopping patterns and phone-based services being used more heavily by customers both played into the decision.

“Consumer shopping habits continue to change, and we’re changing with them,” a spokesperson told NBC 5. “That means serving customers where they are through the right mix of retail stores, digital channels and our phone-based care team.”

According to a spokesperson, all employees at the store will be offered jobs at other retail locations in the city.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Several retailers have closed on Michigan Avenue in recent months, including Banana Republic, Macy’s, Uniqlo and Timberland.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the vacancy rate on the Magnificent Mile had reached 29 percent, but other companies have slowly started to open new retail space as shopping practices trend toward rates seen pre-COVID pandemic.