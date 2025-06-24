AT&T customers could be eligible for a payout as part of a new class-action settlement following multiple security breaches.

A judge has granted preliminary approval for the start of the settlement related to breaches reported in both 2019 and 2024, which impacted millions of customers.

The preliminary approval will mark the start of the settlement process, with users soon becoming eligible to file their claim.

Here's what to expect:

Why is there a class-action settlement?

The first incident was announced in March 2024, involving data as far back as 2019. At that time, AT&T said it discovered data had been released on the dark web, including social security numbers and passcodes for more than 7 million customers and more than 60 million former customers.

Months later, the company revealed a second data breach. That security incident compromised the data of "nearly all" AT&T cellular network customers, with hackers stealing six months worth of call and text message records, the company said.

The breach also impacted AT&T landline customers that interacted with affected cellular numbers, the company said.

According to NBC News, the company said in an SEC filing that it learned from an internal investigation hackers had "unlawfully accessed and copied AT&T call logs" that were saved on a third-party cloud platform.

The investigation revealed that compromised data included phone and text message records of "nearly all" AT&T customers from May 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2022, as well as Jan. 2, 2023.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” AT&T said at the time.

The compromised data also did not include some information typically seen in usage details, such as the time stamp of calls or texts, the company said.

AT&T has not admitted any wrongdoing associated with the breaches, but did agree to the class-action settlements.

How to know if you were impacted by the hack

Customers affected by the hack were contacted by text, email or U.S. mail, the company said. Those with active AT&T accounts were also told to check their accounts online.

Prior customers who had service at some point between May 2022 and Nov. 22 should have received a notification with an account and case number if they were affected.

How to know if you're eligible to file a claim

According to the preliminary court approval, two settlement groups were identified for the claims. They include anyone in the U.S. whose AT&T data was included in the 2022 incident, and AT&T account owners or line or end users whose data was involved in the 2024 incident.

Further details are expected to be released as settlement notifications begin in August.

How much money could you get?

Details on how much money customers could get are dependent on the number of claims filed.

Those involved in a breach from 2019 could receive up to $5,000, depending on documentation of provided losses. Those in the 2024 incident could receive up to $2,500.

When can you file a claim?

The preliminary approval order from the judge said notifications will begin on Aug. 4 and continue through Oct. 17.

The deadline to submit a claim will be on Nov. 18 and a final approval hearing will be held on Dec. 3.