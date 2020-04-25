ATMs Damaged at 2 Banks on Northwest Side: Police

Two ATMs were damaged at bank drive-thrus on the Northwest Side less than an hour apart early this morning, accord to police.

Three male suspects entered the drive-thru of a Bank of America, 7126 W. North Ave., in a moving truck at about 1 a.m., Chicago police said. They used a chain to pry open an ATM, but it’s unknown if any money was stolen.

Then, at around 1:55 a.m., a similar break-in occurred at a Chase Bank at 7180 W. Grand, police said. Three male suspects attached a chain to a moving truck to attempt to pry open an ATM. It was not clear whether any money was stolen.

Area North detectives are still trying to determine whether the same suspects and truck were involved in both cases, police said. No one is in custody.