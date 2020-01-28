ATM Stolen From Business on the Near West Side

An ATM was stolen Tuesday from a business on the Near West Side, the third theft of its kind in less than a week in Chicago.

About 3:20 a.m., someone used a large rock to break the front glass of a business in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street, Chicago police said.

They then took the ATM from the front of the store, put it in a dark-colored sedan and sped off west on Taylor Street then north on Ashland Avenue, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

Minutes earlier, police said a group attempted to steal an ATM from a business in the West Town neighborhood. At around 3:06 a.m., police say three men wearing dark hoodies attempted to steal an ATM from a business in the 1000 block of West Lake Street before fleeing in a dark vehicle.

On Monday, three people stole an ATM from another Near West Side business, entering the building's vestibule at around 12:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard to take the ATM, officials said.

When an employee, a 54-year-old man, tried to confront them, they got into a dark-colored vehicle and drove off southbound on Morgan, police said. The employee was not injured.

On Thursday, authorities said four people stole an ATM from a River West liquor store.

About 2:15 a.m., four people wearing masks pulled up to BWS Beverage, 790 N. Milwaukee Ave., and broke the glass of the front door, according to police.

The group removed the ATM from the store and stuffed it into a black Nissan before fleeing, police said. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the thefts and it was not immediately clear if the incidents were connected.