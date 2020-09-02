ATF, Kenosha Authorities Seek Persons of Interest in More Than Two Dozen Arsons

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Kenosha Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, are seeking at least seven persons of interest in connection with several investigations into arsons committed in the city during the unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to a press release, the agencies, along with the Kenosha Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, are looking for individuals suspected in at least 20 structure fires and seven vehicle arsons between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25.

The ATF released surveillance footage and images of several potential persons of interest in connection with the fires, and is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible.

“With remarkable speed, the ATF’s National Response Team has already processed the fire scenes and isolated images of individuals who may have important information,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement. “Now we need the public’s help in reviewing these images. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, with the ATF and our state and local partners, will continue working to hold accountable anyone responsible for the arsons that devastated Kenosha.”

Videos and surveillance photos of several individuals are available on the ATF’s website, which can be found here.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203, Kenosha CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333, or 1-888-ATF-FIRE.

Tips can also be submitted to ATFTips@atf.gov.