At Least 9 Shot Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago So Far

Chicago police say that at least nine people have been shot across the city so far Thanksgiving weekend, with one of the victims suffering serious injuries.
According to authorities, a 30-year-old woman was standing on a porch in the 4400 block of West Adams at approximately 11:14 p.m. when two men walked up and opened fire.
Police say the woman was hit in the lower back, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Here are the reported shootings across the city.
Thursday –
- At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition.
Wednesday –
- At approximately 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old was walking in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- A 17-year-old was standing in the 6600 block of South Peoria at approximately 4 p.m. when she was shot in the right forearm. According to police, she also suffered a graze wound to her stomach. No details were available on her condition.
- In the 1900 block of South Saint Louis at approximately 4:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man was on a sidewalk when he was shot in the leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- Police say a 27-year-old man was standing outside in the 3800 block of West Wilcox at approximately 9:19 p.m. when he was shot in the hip. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
- At approximately 9:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Fifth Street, an 18-year-old man was walking when he was shot by a person in a dark-colored SUV. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- A 14-year-old boy was standing outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 10:03 p.m. when a person in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the hand. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- In the 4400 block of West Adams at approximately 11:14 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was standing on a porch when two men fired shots, striking her in the lower back. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.