At Least 9 Shot Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago So Far

Chicago police say that at least nine people have been shot across the city so far Thanksgiving weekend, with one of the victims suffering serious injuries.

According to authorities, a 30-year-old woman was standing on a porch in the 4400 block of West Adams at approximately 11:14 p.m. when two men walked up and opened fire.

Police say the woman was hit in the lower back, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Here are the reported shootings across the city.

Thursday –

At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Wednesday –