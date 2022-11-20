At Least 9 People Shot in Chicago This Weekend, Police Say

Chicago police say that at least nine people have been shot across the city so far this weekend.

In one of the incidents, reported in the 3800 block of South Archer in the Brighton Park neighborhood, two 17-year-olds were walking at approximately 10:50 p.m. Saturday when a person fired shots from a passing vehicle.

One of the teens was struck in the back and in the lower back, and was listed in serious condition at an area hospital. The other teen was hit in the shoulder, and was listed in good condition.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far.

Saturday –

A 20-year-old man was standing in the 1900 block of West Cermak at approximately 2:19 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks and knee. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Vernon, a 44-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot by a person in a passing sedan, police said. The man was hit in the leg and thigh, and was hospitalized in critical condition.

In the 5100 block of South Maplewood at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was walking outside when he heard multiple shots and felt pain in his hand. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Two teens were walking down a street in the 3800 block of South Archer at approximately 10:50 a.m. when a person fired from a nearby vehicle. One of the 17-year-olds was shot in the lower back, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, and police say another 17-year-old was in good condition after he was shot in the shoulder.

In the 300 block of North Racine at approximately 3:12 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was walking to her car when she was grazed by a bullet in her arm. She drover herself to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Police say a 60-year-old woman was standing outside a car in the 6400 block of South Eberhart at approximately 6:11 p.m. when she was shot in the right finger, buttocks and shin. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 2800 block of North Leavitt at approximately 11:35 p.m., a 34-year-old man was sitting in a car when two men approached the car and shot him in the abdomen and leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Friday –