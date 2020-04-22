At Least 9 People Die of Coronavirus Within 10 Days at Chicago Nursing Home, Officials Say

At least nine people died of coronavirus complications within 10 days at the same nursing center on Chicago's North Side, officials say.

The facility is the Lakeview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, located in the 700 block of West Diversey Parkway in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

NBC 5 Investigates found that nine people who died of COVID-19 between April 8 and 17 had their location listed as the nursing home's address, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Those nine people ranged in age from 64 to 90 years old, according to the medical examiner's office.

"Lakeview Rehabilitation & Nursing Center is aware of the global concerns surrounding the Novel Coronavirus and its corresponding illness, COVID-19," the center said in a statement.

"The safety and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority and we are taking a very aggressive and proactive approach in preventing and, if necessary, defending against the virus through intense monitoring, screening, education and awareness, and appropriate prevention and management," the statement continued. "Lakeview Rehabilitation & Nursing Center has developed and implemented comprehensive plans and policies concerning the Novel Coronavirus, modeled after the guidelines and recommendations issued by the CDC."

State health officials appear to be behind the curve in reporting coronavirus outbreaks and deaths at long-term care facilities in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health's website on Wednesday listed 15 cases and four deaths at the Lakeview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, citing data that was last updated on Sunday - though the most recent of the nine deaths happened two days earlier, according to the medical examiner's office.

Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at more than 100 nursing homes across Illinois, the majority in Cook County, according to the IDPH.

Symphony Care Network, which runs dozens of assisted living locations across the Midwest, announced Tuesday that 111 of the 158 patients at a South Shore facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

Will County and the city of Joliet officials are calling on Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to investigate the Symphony of Joliet nursing home, where 23 people died after contracting coronavirus. NBC 5’s Katie Kim reports.

The company said the patients were being "aggressively treated" for the virus, but did not offer specifics on how many were hospitalized due to the illness.

Symphony also runs a Joliet facility where 81 patients have tested positive for the virus. A total of 21 residents two employees have died after contracting the illness, officials said.

Illinois health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 1,551 coronavirus cases, lifting the statewide total to 33,059. There were 119 new deaths in the previous 24 hours, authorities said, bringing the total to 1,468 deaths across Illinois.